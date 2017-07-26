Bed bugs found at Cape Girardeau movie theater

After several complaints of bug bites at Cape West Cine, a pest control provider was able to confirm that there were bed bugs in one of the auditoriums.

The discovery happened last Friday, according to the theater's ownership group.

According to Marcus Wehrenberg Theaters, they immediately responded and sent in a pest control professional.

Reportedly within a day, all the bed bugs were gone. However, as a result, the theater is taking precautions.

In a statement they said, "the impacted area was immediately treated and roped off, making those seats unavailable to guests."

You can read the full statement from Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres below:

"On Friday, July 21, we received guest complaints of possible bug bites at our Cape West Cine (St. Louis). Management immediately called a professional pest control provider, who inspected the auditorium in question on Friday evening. Bed bugs were discovered and the impacted area was immediately treated and roped off, making those seats unavailable to guests. The professional pest control provider re-inspected the original auditorium on Saturday and inspected the four adjacent auditoriums on Monday, July 24. Nothing was found. The safety of our guests and associates is a top priority at Marcus Theatres. In fact, we have made the decision to close the auditorium completely to begin its planned renovation a few weeks early."

Pest control professionals also checked four adjacent auditoriums on Monday, no bed bugs found there either.

The movie theater was scheduled to start remodeling in three weeks but decided to close that affected auditorium to start the remodeling on Wednesday, July 26.

