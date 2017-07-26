Heartland player catches against Tebow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland player catches against Tebow

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
Tanner Murphy catching against Tim Tebow. (Source: Ashley Voney)
Tanner Murphy, a standout baseball player for the Malden Green Wave, now plays for the Florida Fire Frogs, a Class A Advanced affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Murphy caught the whole game on July 23 against the St. Lucie Mets, including four at-bats by Tim Tebow. 

Tim Tebow, former college football standout and short-term NFL quarterback, is an outfielder for the St. Lucie Mets.

He homered in the game as Murphy watched it fly out of the park. He also struck out twice.

We asked Murphy what it was like catching during Tebow’s at-bats and he said when Tebow batted, the crowd went crazy – he had more fans than the home team. Tanner also said he and Tebow discussed their at-bats, thinks Tebow is a great athlete and feels like he’s falling more into his position and roll of being a baseball player.

Murphy is batting .202 with 5 doubles, 1 home run and 12 runs batted in through 35 games this year.

Tebow is batting .243 with 19 doubles, 7 home runs and 38 runs batted in through 91 games.

The St. Lucie Mets beat the Florida Fire Frogs 3-2.

