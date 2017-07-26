Heartland player catches against Tebow

Eric Hosmer matched his career high with five hits, including his first major league grand slam, and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 16-2 rout of the Detroit...
Tanner Murphy, a standout baseball player for the Malden Green Wave, now plays for the Florida Fire Frogs, a Class A Advanced affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis...
