Free CPR class offered at Cape Girardeau FD

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department is conducting a Citizens CPR Class on Saturday, July 29.

One firefighter said it's very important for people to know how to do CPR properly.

Cape Girardeau Firefighter/Paramedic Tyler Grovenor first started up the Citizens CPR Academy in honor of his grandfather.

"He had a big heart and unfortunately during a traumatic experience of my own personal life due to a house fire, we had a lot of people come to our aid so this has started to give back to the community and give back to so many that gave to us," Grovernor said.

When sudden cardiac arrests occur, Grovernor said many times that people don't know what to do.

"We see bystanders just there but not acting and preforming good quality CPR," Grovernor added.

The fire department hopes to raise awareness about CPR and to be able to perform at a high level for a better chance of survival.

Grovernor said that more than 400,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests on a yearly basis.

"Studies also show that four out of five of these events take place in a person's home so the likelihood that this could be your husband, wife, grandfather, grandparent," Grovernor explained. "We want to make sure that people are ready there to react."

This is their second CPR class for 2017 and they have already seen positive effects from the first class they taught.

Firefighters responded to a call earlier this year at a local business. A member who took the first CPR class was already in the process of starting CPR on a person before medics made it to the scene.

"It was just good to see that within just a matter of weeks that that class had already made a difference," Grovernor said.

The Citizens CPR Academy is a free class scheduled for Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Fire Station #3 at 1975 N. Sprigg St.

All students will be taught CPR at lay rescuer levels and this class does not provide certification for employers. They also require those that want to take the class to register. You can click here to sign up.

"We realize as a department that we need to utilize our resources and in cases of sudden cardiac arrest," Grovernor said. "We have no greater resource then that of the citizens in our community with early access and early CPR."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.