Gas leak fixed, Illinois Ave. reopened in Carbondale, IL

The Saline County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office is investigating a crash after someone was found dead in a car in a drainage ditch on Wednesday evening, July 26.
A Calvert City, Kentucky man is accused of stealing a truck.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the Marion VA Medical Center on Saturday, October 7.
On August 21, the path of totality will pass through Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.
