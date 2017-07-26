Gas leak fixed, Illinois Ave. reopened in Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gas leak fixed, Illinois Ave. reopened in Carbondale, IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A gas leak that delayed traffic in Carbondale, Illinois on Wednesday, July 26 has been fixed.

According to Carbondale police, the leak was on Illinois Ave. The road has since been reopened.

They said a construction crew doing work in the area hit the line.

Northbound traffic on Illinois Avenue was being diverted at Mill Street due to a gas leak on the Strip.

