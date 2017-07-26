Gas leak diverting traffic on Illinois Ave. in Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gas leak diverting traffic on Illinois Ave. in Carbondale, IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale Police Department is reporting that a gas leak is causing traffic delays on Illinois Avenue.

Northbound traffic on Illinois Avenue is being diverted at Mill Street due to a gas leak on the Strip.

Both police and fire departments are on the scene.

