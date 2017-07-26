Use your noodle: What do you call 1 piece of spaghetti?

One single strand of spaghetti left on your plate. What do you call it? A noodle, Spaghett or just spaghetti?

According to Dictionary.com, spaghetti is the plural form of spaghetto, meaning one piece is just called spaghetto.

The same thing applies to other items of Italian cuisine, such as ravioli and raviolo or gnocchi and gnocco.

Mind blown? Pass the spaghetto, please.

