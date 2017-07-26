'Christian Family Day' coming to Mt. Vernon, IL

"Christian Family Day" is coming to Mt. Vernon, Illinois with local Christian bands, a worship service and community choir that is open to anyone.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 26 at the Logan Street Baptist Church, located at North 42nd Street Property and Pavilion.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with Jefferson County churches displaying vendor booths with activities for families and children.

Craft and food vendors will also be present.

Local Christian bands and artists will begin performing at 12 p.m.

Ten local Christian bands will perform led by Ascension who will take the stage at 12 p.m.

After that the Prince of Peace Praise Band at 12:40 p.m.; Craig Tessone at 1:20 p.m.; Restoration Band at 2 p.m.; First Baptist Church of Woodlawn Praise Band at 2:40 p.m.; Victory Boys at 3:20 p.m.; Central Worship at 4 p.m.; Jermaine Bollinger at 4:40 p.m.; The Gospel Messengers at 5:20 p.m.; and Judah First at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., a joint evening worship service will be held combining area worship leaders, band members and several Christian music genres.

Michael Nave, pastor of Cornerstone Christian Church in Marion, will be the speaker for this service.

Choir members are being sought to participate in the evening worship service. The community choir is open to anyone.

Interested persons should attend both choir rehearsals at Central Christian Church, located at 301 N. 10th St., on Monday, August 14 and 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enter through Door #2.

Choir members will receive the music and other information needed for this event.

Chris Gregg, worship pastor at Logan Street Baptist Church, will act as choir director.

A full-dress rehearsal with the choir, specially selected band and soloists will be held on August 24.

Church, craft and food vendors are encouraged to complete an application to participate in the event.

To obtain an application or for more information about Christian Family Day, please contact the Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau at (618) 242-3151 or grace.mcdowell@mtvernon.com.

