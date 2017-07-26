Daniel Boone National Forest extends ban on ginseng harvest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Daniel Boone National Forest extends ban on ginseng harvest

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The Daniel Boone National Forest has extended its ban on harvesting wild ginseng through the 2017 season.

Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen said in a statement on Tuesday that more time is needed for a healthy number of ginseng plants to return to the forest. Officials didn't issue collection permits in 2016 after noting a significant decline in plants.

Olsen says much of the decline is attributed to illegal harvest methods that include overharvesting, out-of-season collection and not reseeding.

Officials are hopeful that the ban will help re-establish a healthy population of wild ginseng within the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly