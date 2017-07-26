Daniel Boone National Forest extends ban on ginseng harvest

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The Daniel Boone National Forest has extended its ban on harvesting wild ginseng through the 2017 season.

Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen said in a statement on Tuesday that more time is needed for a healthy number of ginseng plants to return to the forest. Officials didn't issue collection permits in 2016 after noting a significant decline in plants.

Olsen says much of the decline is attributed to illegal harvest methods that include overharvesting, out-of-season collection and not reseeding.

Officials are hopeful that the ban will help re-establish a healthy population of wild ginseng within the Daniel Boone National Forest.

