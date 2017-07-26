'Walk to End Alzheimer's' event to be held in Carbondale, IL

The Alzheimer's Association "Walk to End Alzheimer's" event will be held on Saturday, September 23 at Bucky's Haven at SIU Campus Lake in Carbondale, Illinois.

Hundreds are expected to complete the 3.2 mile walk to raise awareness and funds to fight the disease.

Participants will also be part of a tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's.

Sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual.

For more information contact walk manager Courtney Finigan at 618-985-0390.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.