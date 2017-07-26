Man imprisoned in Kentucky charged with Missouri killing

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel are among the Illinois politicians criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military.
The City of Carbondale Police Department is reporting that a gas leak is causing traffic delays on Illinois Avenue.
"Christian Family Day" is coming to Mt. Vernon, Illinois with local Christian bands, a worship service and community choir that is open to anyone.
U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
One piece of spaghetti left on your plate. What do you call it? A noodle, Spaghett or just spaghetti?
