This week in country music: 1976

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's step back in time and check out the country music scene from 41 years ago.

The year was 1976 and these were the songs being played on country radio. Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles Chart had Dave and Sugar at number five with The Door is Always Open. The song had been recorded a year earlier by Waylon Jennings but never released as a single. Dave and Sugar's version went all the way to number one and was their biggest hit.

At number four was a duet by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.  The Letter featured Twitty and Lynn trading spoken parts with a ballad-type music behind them.

Don Williams was in the number three spot with Say It Again. It became Williams' 5th number one hit.

"In a pawn shop in Chicago on sunny summer day, a couple gazes at the wedding rings there on display."  That was the opening line to the song at number two.  Golden Ring was a duet by George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The song was released over a year after the couple had divorced and was seen as a reflection of their stormy marriage.

C-B radios were quite the fad in the mid-70's and the number one song of the week cashed in on the C-B craze.  Teddy Bear by Red Sovine tells the story of a young paraplegic boy whose  truck-driving father had been killed in a crash and the boy  is left with a CB radio to keep him company.

