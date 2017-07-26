Illinois State Police getting ready for Speed Awareness Day

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police are marking Illinois Speed Awareness Day on Wednesday through education and enforcement efforts.

State Police officials say speed was the reason for more than 34 percent of traffic fatalities during 2015. That's 369 deaths for the year or about one fatality every day. Illinois State Police say the goal is to reduce speeding and increase safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Last year during the state's speed awareness day police issued more than 2,200 warnings and 3,000 citations.

State Police say motorists and passengers should know the chances of death, disfigurement or debilitating injuries increase with higher rates of speed. Officials say those risks double for every 10 mph over 50 mph. Authorities also say the effectiveness of safety devices like seat belts and airbag's decline as speeds increase.

