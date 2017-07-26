Illinois lawmakers head to Capitol in school funding fight

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois legislators are headed to the Capitol for a special session on school funding called by Gov. Bruce Rauner

At issue is a plan the Democrat-majority Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money. However, the Senate isn't sending the bill to the Republican governor who says he'll make changes through his amendatory veto powers. He objects to additional funding for Chicago Public Schools.

If lawmakers want to override, they'll need a three-fifths majority vote, including Republicans.

Rauner claims Democrats are holding the bill hostage weeks before schools are scheduled to open. Democrats accuse Rauner of "political theater" and not revealing what he'll change.

Lawmakers convene at noon Wednesday, but what they do depends on if the bill is sent to Rauner. They could also draft a new proposal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.