July 27 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

July 27 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

He's a former WWE Heavyweight Champion who is also the son-in-law of WWE chairman Vince McMahon.  Hunter Hearst Helmsley, or Triple H, is 48 today.

He's an All Star pitcher who grew up in Chesterfield, Missouri.  He has won Cy Young Awards in both the American and National League while pitching for the Tigers and his current team, the Nationals.  Max Scherzer is 33 today.

He was named American League MVP three times and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.  A-Rod or Alex Rodriguez is 42 today.

She released a song that everyone was talking about 50 years ago.  "Ode to Billie Joe" was a huge hit in 1967 and had everyone wondering what was tossed off the Tallahatchie Bridge.  The singer was Bobbie Gentry and she's 73 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Heartland road projects for 7/27

    Heartland road projects for 7/27

    Sunday, May 11 2014 4:08 PM EDT2014-05-11 20:08:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-07-27 12:43:44 GMT

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

    Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.

  • Former nonprofit leader sentenced for bankruptcy fraud

    Former nonprofit leader sentenced for bankruptcy fraud

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-07-27 12:25:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A former Illinois nonprofit director who federal prosecutors say filed for bankruptcy 10 times in five years has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraud.

    A former Illinois nonprofit director who federal prosecutors say filed for bankruptcy 10 times in five years has been sentenced to a year in prison for fraud.

  • Harrisburg soldier killed in Korean War comes home

    Harrisburg soldier killed in Korean War comes home

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:19 AM EDT2017-07-27 12:19:11 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Many people will be lining the streets in Harrisburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 27 to honor the life of a fallen hero.

    Many people will be lining the streets in Harrisburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 27 to honor the life of a fallen hero.

    •   
Powered by Frankly