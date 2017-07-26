July 27 celebrity birthdays

He's a former WWE Heavyweight Champion who is also the son-in-law of WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Hunter Hearst Helmsley, or Triple H, is 48 today.

He's an All Star pitcher who grew up in Chesterfield, Missouri. He has won Cy Young Awards in both the American and National League while pitching for the Tigers and his current team, the Nationals. Max Scherzer is 33 today.

He was named American League MVP three times and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series. A-Rod or Alex Rodriguez is 42 today.

She released a song that everyone was talking about 50 years ago. "Ode to Billie Joe" was a huge hit in 1967 and had everyone wondering what was tossed off the Tallahatchie Bridge. The singer was Bobbie Gentry and she's 73 today.

