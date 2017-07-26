Gov. Greitens expected to sign abortion legislation passed by Senate

The Missouri special session on abortion regulations will end if Gov. Eric Greitens signs legislation passed by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26.

The measure requires annual inspections at abortion clinics and makes it crime for staff to ask ambulances to respond without lights or sirens.

The bill also gives the attorney general power to prosecute violations of abortion laws.

Greitens is expected to sign the measure.

