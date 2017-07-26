Single-vehicle crash in Williamson Co., IL injures 2

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Williamson County, Illinois on Wednesday, July 26.

The ISP is reporting that around 2:38 a.m. on Wednesday a Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Jacob T. Sudberry, 20, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, was traveling westbound on I-24 at mile marker 1 when it ran off of the road and overturned in a ditch.

Sudberry and a passenger, identified as Gabrielle R. Rush, 20, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Heartland Regional Hospital by Lake of Egypt EMS.

Sudberry has been charged with improper lane usage.

