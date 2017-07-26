Four things you need to know on 7/26

It's Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Today will be the hottest day of the week, with highs again in the 90s. "Feels-like" temps will reach triple digits. There is the chance for isolated showers, but none of these are expected to become severe. However, heavy downpours along with numerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes are likely. The chance for showers will extend through the afternoon and into the evening hours. A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue into Thursday. Expect a major cool down!

Making headlines:

Poplar Bluff Fire department investigating 16 fires: The Poplar Bluff Fire Department has seen an unusually high number of cases involving abandoned homes that have been set on fire. The department believes that the 16 fires were set intentionally and they are being investigated as arson.

Woman in photo found during Cape Girardeau homicide investigation contacts police: The Major Case Squad said it was contacted by a woman whose photo was found during the investigation. Sgt. Rick Schmidt said she is not a suspect or a person of interest. Lavell Durden, Jr., 49, of Cape Girardeau was found dead near the 200-block of South Lorimier Street around 12:30 p.m. on July 19. The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad is still actively investigating.

Trump says 'time will tell' fate of attorney general: President Donald Trump has cranked up the heat on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, scorning him as "very weak" and refusing to say whether he'll fire the nation's top law enforcement officer and his onetime political ally. It was an extraordinary public rebuke, and even fellow Republicans pushed back forcefully.

Sentencing for Saline Co., IL doctor convicted of plotting to kidnap State's Attorney postponed: The sentencing for a Saline County doctor convicted of trying to have the state's attorney kidnapped has been rescheduled. Brian Burns was scheduled to be sentenced on July 25, but he has requested new counsel. His new sentencing date is Aug. 29. Burns was convicted in May on felony charges of solicitation of aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

