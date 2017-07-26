Four things you need to know on 7/26

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel are among the Illinois politicians criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel are among the Illinois politicians criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military.
The City of Carbondale Police Department is reporting that a gas leak is causing traffic delays on Illinois Avenue.
The City of Carbondale Police Department is reporting that a gas leak is causing traffic delays on Illinois Avenue.
"Christian Family Day" is coming to Mt. Vernon, Illinois with local Christian bands, a worship service and community choir that is open to anyone.
"Christian Family Day" is coming to Mt. Vernon, Illinois with local Christian bands, a worship service and community choir that is open to anyone.
U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.
One piece of spaghetti left on your plate. What do you call it? A noodle, Spaghett or just spaghetti?
One piece of spaghetti left on your plate. What do you call it? A noodle, Spaghett or just spaghetti?
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
An east Alabama man reunited with a family treasure considered lost for 45 years, until one couple from Tallapoosa, Georgia, unearthed a class ring buried on the shores of Jekyll Island.
An east Alabama man reunited with a family treasure considered lost for 45 years, until one couple from Tallapoosa, Georgia, unearthed a class ring buried on the shores of Jekyll Island.
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.