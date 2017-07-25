Bader doubles, slides home as Cards top Rockies 3-2 in debut

Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis...
Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals...
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. The team made the announcement before the game on Tuesday, July 25.
