Heartland sports scores from 7/25

Posted: Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:36 AM EDT 2017-07-25 15:36:39 GMT Updated: Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:16 AM EDT 2017-07-26 04:16:52 GMT Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most. Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most. Posted: Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:54 PM EDT 2017-07-26 03:54:43 GMT (Source: KFVS)
Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis...
Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals...
Updated: Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:53 PM EDT 2017-07-26 03:53:53 GMT Heartland baseball scores from 7/25. MLB St. Louis-3 Colorado-2 Kansas City-3 Detroit-1 Chicago White Sox-3 Chicago Cubs-7 Frontier League Schaumburg-3 Southern Illinois-2 Heartland baseball scores from 7/25. MLB St. Louis-3 Colorado-2 Kansas City-3 Detroit-1 Chicago White Sox-3 Chicago Cubs-7 Frontier League Schaumburg-3 Southern Illinois-2 Posted: Tuesday, July 25 2017 10:16 PM EDT 2017-07-26 02:16:55 GMT Updated: Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:38 PM EDT 2017-07-26 03:38:03 GMT Whit Merrifield homered on the first pitch of the game and the Kansas City Royals led the rest of the way, beating the Detroit Tigers 3-1 for their seventh consecutive victory. Whit Merrifield homered on the first pitch of the game and the Kansas City Royals led the rest of the way, beating the Detroit Tigers 3-1 for their seventh consecutive victory. Updated: Tuesday, July 25 2017 9:05 PM EDT 2017-07-26 01:05:54 GMT (Source: KFVS)
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. The team made the announcement before the game on Tuesday, July 25.
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. The team made the announcement before the game on Tuesday, July 25.