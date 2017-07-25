Heartland sports scores from 7/25 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 7/25

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Biography

Heartland baseball scores from 7/25.

MLB

St. Louis-3
Colorado-2

Kansas City-3
Detroit-1

Chicago White Sox-3
Chicago Cubs-7

Frontier League
Schaumburg-3
Southern Illinois-2

