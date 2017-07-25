Poplar Bluff Fire department investigating 16 fires

The Poplar Bluff Fire Department has seen an unusually high number of cases involving abandoned homes that have been set on fire. The department believes that the 16 fires were set intentionally and they are being investigated as arson.

Two firefighters have suffered minor injuries but nothing serious so far.

Poplar Bluff Fire Chief, Ralph Stucker, said they are under the impression that all of these fires are set by a single person. Investigation shows the fires were set using similar methods and they have all been in a relatively similar area.

Stucker is worried that if this is someone setting these for amusement then there's a scary next step.

"If somebody who's doing this that's getting a thrill out of this usually that progresses," said Stucker. "Vegetation fires, to out buildings, to vacant structures, to occupied structures and that's what we're worried about."

If you have any information on the arsons you are asked to call the Poplar Bluff Fire Department at (573) 686-8692. The state has a $5,000 dollar reward for anything that leads to a conviction.

