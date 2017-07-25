SIU offices competed to donate food to Saluki Food Pantry

Organizers of a Food Drive at Southern Illinois University combined charity with competition.

Offices across the Carbondale Campus are competing in a challenge to see who can donate the most items to the Saluki Food Pantry.

Offices around campus are competing in a challenge to donate the most items to the Saluki Food Pantry. Who will be the winner?? Stay tuned.. pic.twitter.com/n6oKnJZ5zD — SIU Student Center (@SIUStudentCen) July 25, 2017

The competition brought in more than 15 hundred items, all of which will help feed students and their familes.

Lori Setter Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs said she wants the competition to start a chain reaction.

"I hope that students will take advantage of the food pantry and pay it forward, so right now they're students and maybe they're on a limited income, hopefully as people donate to our food pantry it will help students in the future pay it forward and give back to others as well and develope that culture of giving." Setter said

Anyone with a student ID can visit the pantry once a month and grab what they need.

Kids in a summer program won the food drive competition for the second year in a row.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.