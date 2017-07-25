SIU offices competed to donate food to Saluki Food Pantry - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU offices competed to donate food to Saluki Food Pantry

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Organizers of a Food Drive at Southern Illinois University combined charity with competition. 

Offices across the Carbondale Campus are competing in a challenge to see who can donate the most items to the Saluki Food Pantry. 

The competition brought in more than 15 hundred items, all of which will help feed students and their familes. 

Lori Setter Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs said she wants the competition to start a chain reaction.

"I hope that students will take advantage of the food pantry and pay it forward, so right now they're students and maybe they're on a limited income, hopefully as people donate to our food pantry it will help students in the future pay it forward and give back to others as well and develope that culture of giving." Setter said 

Anyone with a student ID can visit the pantry once a month and grab what they need. 

Kids in a summer program won the food drive competition for the second year in a row. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly