Cardinals disable pitcher Adam Wainwright

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The team made the announcement before the game on Tuesday, July 25 that the right-handed was put on the list, retroactive to July 23, due to mid-back tightness.

On Wednesday, July 26 the team will announce a corresponding roster move.

Wainwright, 35, is leading the Cardinals with 11 wins and has posted a 4.89 ERA in his 20 games started, striking out 95 batters in 110.1 innings pitched.

Wainwright has been disabled before. In fact, this marks just the fourth time in his career: 2008 for right middle finger sprain, 2011 for right elbow Tommy John surgery and 2015 for a ruptured right Achilles.

The three-time All-Star owns a career mark of 145-81 with a 3.27 ERA in 340 games pitched, ranking 5th on the Cardinals all-time wins list.

