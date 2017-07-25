Cardinals disable pitcher Adam Wainwright - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cardinals disable pitcher Adam Wainwright

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
St Louis, MO (KFVS) -

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The team made the announcement before the game on Tuesday, July 25 that the right-handed was put on the list, retroactive to July 23, due to mid-back tightness.

On Wednesday, July 26 the team will announce a corresponding roster move.

Wainwright, 35, is leading the Cardinals with 11 wins and has posted a 4.89 ERA in his 20 games started, striking out 95 batters in 110.1 innings pitched.

Wainwright has been disabled before. In fact, this marks just the fourth time in his career: 2008 for right middle finger sprain, 2011 for right elbow Tommy John surgery and 2015 for a ruptured right Achilles.

The three-time All-Star owns a career mark of 145-81 with a 3.27 ERA in 340 games pitched, ranking 5th on the Cardinals all-time wins list.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

    Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-07-25 15:36:39 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-07-26 04:16:52 GMT
    Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.
    Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.

  • Bader doubles, slides home as Cards top Rockies 3-2 in debut

    Bader doubles, slides home as Cards top Rockies 3-2 in debut

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:54:43 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis...

    Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals...

  • Heartland sports scores from 7/25

    Heartland sports scores from 7/25

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:53:53 GMT
    Heartland baseball scores from 7/25. MLB St. Louis-3 Colorado-2 Kansas City-3 Detroit-1 Chicago White Sox-3 Chicago Cubs-7 Frontier League Schaumburg-3 Southern Illinois-2
    Heartland baseball scores from 7/25. MLB St. Louis-3 Colorado-2 Kansas City-3 Detroit-1 Chicago White Sox-3 Chicago Cubs-7 Frontier League Schaumburg-3 Southern Illinois-2
    •   
Powered by Frankly