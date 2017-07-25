Perryville to commemorate eclipse with sundial

On Tuesday, July 25 a sundial was installed on the Perry County Courthouse grounds in Perryville, Missouri.

This sundial will be used to commemorate the eclipse that moves through the area on Aug. 21 later this year.

"We just wanted something after the eclipse is over with that the community can be proud of and reflect back on," Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld said.

Many organizations worked on this project together including Earthworks, the American Sundial Society, St. Louis Stone Artist Abraham Mohler, the City of Perryville and more.

After the eclipse occurs, the sundial will forever hold the time it happened.

"There will be markings on it to indicate that date. Markings to indicate the time when the eclipse starts and the time when it ends," American Sundial Society member Don Snyder said.

Snyder said this is a one of a kind sundial and is unique to the area. And while sundials are obsolete now, they were popular many years ago.

"People have been using the sun to tell time and tell the date for many, many years. Centuries!" Snyder added.

"Not a lot of people know how to read a sundial," Erzfeld said. "It's a teaching tool as well as a historical marker here on out."

Erzfeld said this is yet another part of a list they have for the upcoming solar eclipse weekend for Perryville. She said they try to instill as much learning as possible in all areas with the eclipse coming.

"Education is been our main focus through this whole solar eclipse event," Erzfeld said. "There's just so many things that play into the science of it and a sundial is one of those things that people can learn from."

The dedication for the sundial is scheduled for Saturday, Aug.19, at 11 a.m. during their Solarfest weekend event.

