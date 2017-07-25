Contreras homers again as Cubs beat White Sox 7-2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Contreras homers again as Cubs beat White Sox 7-2

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Willson Contreras drove in four runs and Carl Edwards Jr. provided some timely relief, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday.

Ben Zobrist reached four times from the leadoff spot as the Cubs won for the ninth time in 11 games since the All-Star break. John Lackey (7-9) became the first major leaguer to hit four batters in two years, but managed to get into the sixth inning for his second straight victory.

The last-place White Sox were unable to overcome a strange performance by Carlos Rodon (1-4) in their 10th loss in 11 games. The left-hander matched a career high with 11 strikeouts and smacked a two-run double for his first career hit, but lasted just four innings in his third straight loss.

