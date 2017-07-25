Driver airlifted after dump truck overturns KY 381 in Graves Co., KY

A Farmington, Kentucky man was airlifted after the dump truck he was driving overturned on KY 381 in Graves County on Tuesday morning, July 25.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies were dispatched at around 6:10 a.m. to KY 381 just south of KY 94 for a roll over collision.

Sheriff Redmon said the driver, 57-year-old Eddie L. Franklin was going south on KY 381 in a tri-axle dump truck and failed to negotiate a curve. He dropped off the left shoulder of the road and lost control.

Franklin was pulled from the wreckage and taken by ambulance to meet with a helicopter where he was airlifted to an Evansville, Indiana hospital. Sheriff Redmon said his condition was listed as serious.

