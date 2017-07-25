Assistant basketball coach resigns at John A. Logan College

The assistant basketball coach at John A. Logan College resigned his position.

According to the college, Zach Carpenter resigned to become assistant at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.

"We were very fortunate to have Zach on our staff for as long as we did," said JALC Head Coach Kyle Smithpeters. "He was a very positive influence not only on our players and teams but on everyone at John A. Logan. We are sorry to have him leave, but we understand and are excited about his desire to transition into another program. We wish him well."

He was at JALC for six years, one year under Mark Imhoff and five working with Smithpeters. While Carpenter served as an assistant the Vols had a record of 132-60. He started his new job at Indian Hills on July 24.

"With school opening in just a few weeks, we want to fill the vacancy as soon as possible," Smithpeters said. "I have been pleasantly surprised by the number and quality of coaches interested in the job."

Indian Hills was 29-5 last season and advanced to the NJCAA national tournament.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.