Assistant basketball coach resigns at John A. Logan College - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Assistant basketball coach resigns at John A. Logan College

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The assistant basketball coach at John A. Logan College resigned his position.

According to the college, Zach Carpenter resigned to become assistant at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.

"We were very fortunate to have Zach on our staff for as long as we did," said JALC Head Coach Kyle Smithpeters. "He was a very positive influence not only on our players and teams but on everyone at John A. Logan. We are sorry to have him leave, but we understand and are excited about his desire to transition into another program. We wish him well."

He was at JALC for six years, one year under Mark Imhoff and five working with Smithpeters. While Carpenter served as an assistant the Vols had a record of 132-60. He started his new job at Indian Hills on July 24.

"With school opening in just a few weeks, we want to fill the vacancy as soon as possible," Smithpeters said. "I have been pleasantly surprised by the number and quality of coaches interested in the job."

Indian Hills was 29-5 last season and advanced to the NJCAA national tournament.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

    Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-07-25 15:36:39 GMT
    Wednesday, July 26 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-07-26 04:16:52 GMT
    Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.
    Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.

  • Bader doubles, slides home as Cards top Rockies 3-2 in debut

    Bader doubles, slides home as Cards top Rockies 3-2 in debut

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:54:43 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis...

    Harrison Bader doubled leading off the ninth inning for his first major league hit and slid across the plate to score the winning run of his debut on Jedd Gyorko's short sacrifice fly, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals...

  • Heartland sports scores from 7/25

    Heartland sports scores from 7/25

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:53:53 GMT
    Heartland baseball scores from 7/25. MLB St. Louis-3 Colorado-2 Kansas City-3 Detroit-1 Chicago White Sox-3 Chicago Cubs-7 Frontier League Schaumburg-3 Southern Illinois-2
    Heartland baseball scores from 7/25. MLB St. Louis-3 Colorado-2 Kansas City-3 Detroit-1 Chicago White Sox-3 Chicago Cubs-7 Frontier League Schaumburg-3 Southern Illinois-2
    •   
Powered by Frankly