Too much of a good thing can be bad for your lawn

For many homes, the front lawn is the pièce-de-résistance of its exterior.

So, many homeowners may go to great lengths to keep their lawns looking lush, green and healthy.

Whenever the region sees dry weather, it's tempting to reach for a water hose, but it can actually turn out to be a bad thing for your grass.

According to Joe Touchette, owner of Plants Plus in Cape Girardeau, you can hurt your grass with too much water.

"Sometimes if you water too much, you cause crab grass to develop and crab grass can develop quite a bit if it gets enough water to the point that it starts crowding out your good grass," Touchette said.

Touchette said it is best to only water your grass when it's absolutely necessary.

