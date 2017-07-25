The Latest: Missouri Senate passes new abortion regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri's special legislative session on abortion policy(all times local):

Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation to impose new regulations on abortion and give the attorney general the authority to prosecute violations of abortion laws.

Senators on Tuesday voted 22-9 in favor of the measure, which includes stricter requirements passed by the House more than a month ago.

The legislation would give the attorney general new powers to prosecute violations of abortion laws. If signed by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, the bill also will require annual inspections of abortion clinics by the state health department and make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to the clinics without lights or sirens.

Greitens has indicated he supports the version that's now headed to his desk.

He released the following statement:

“Today is a great victory for pregnancy care centers that help women and children all over the state. I’m proud that many of Missouri’s lawmakers stood strong to protect the lives of the innocent unborn and women’s health.”

11:30 a.m.

Missouri senators are starting work again on a wide-ranging abortion bill.

Senators are set to meet Tuesday to continue debate on the legislation, which includes new regulations on the procedure and a number of other provisions.

Senators haven't yet voted on whether to adopt stricter proposals passed by the House, or to stick with a watered-down version that already received Senate approval. Senators also could try to reach a compromise with the House.

The differences in the House version include a provision that would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without lights or sirens, for example.

House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senate leaders say work has been delayed because of scheduling issues.

