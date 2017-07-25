Hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard

If you or someone you love have a hoverboard, you need to check it because it might be under recall.

iRover has recalled some of its self-balancing scooters, also known as hoverboards.

The affected model numbers are 87645 and 87644. They have two wheels at either end of a platform and have "iRover" printed on the front. They come in both black and white.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been two reports of the lithium-ion battery packs smoking and overheating.

There have not been any injuries reported.

The hoverboards were sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores across the country from December 2015 through December 2016. They were sold for between $300 and $400.

If you have one of the affected models, you should contact iRover for instructions on returning the hoverboard for a free replacement unit.

