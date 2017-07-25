Salukis picked eighth in preseason MVFC poll

For the second year in a row, the Southern Illinois University football team has been picked to finish eighth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

In the closest vote of the league's history, North Dakota State has been picked as the preseason favorite with a total of 380 points. South Dakota State is predicted to finish second with a total of 379 points.

Southern Illinois finished with a 4-7 record in 2016. 15 starters from the 2016 team will return for the 2017 season.

Here's how the preseason poll ended:

North Dakota State South Dakota State Youngstown State Northern Iowa Illinois State Western Illinois South Dakota Southern Illinois Missouri State Indiana State

Six players from Southern Illinois were named to the preseason All-MVFC teams. Offensive lineman Austin Olsen was named to the preseason All-MVFC team. Hans Carmien, Jeremy Chinn, D.J. Davis, Connor Iwema, and Craig James were all named honorable mention.

Coaches, local media, and sports information directors in the 10-team conference all vote in the preseason poll.

