Cardinals put Fowler on DL, promote rookie outfielder

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Dexter Fowler (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Dexter Fowler (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist strain.

As a result, rookie outfielder Harrison Bader has been brought up from Memphis (AAA). He's the sixth Cardinal to make his Major League debut this season, according to a release from the Cardinals.

Fowler left the game against the Colorado Rockies on July 24 during the eighth inning.

Bader comes to the Cardinals with a batting average of .287, including 49 home runs and 138 RBI.

