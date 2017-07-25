Cardinals put Fowler on DL, promote rookie outfielder

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist strain.

As a result, rookie outfielder Harrison Bader has been brought up from Memphis (AAA). He's the sixth Cardinal to make his Major League debut this season, according to a release from the Cardinals.

Fowler left the game against the Colorado Rockies on July 24 during the eighth inning.

Bader comes to the Cardinals with a batting average of .287, including 49 home runs and 138 RBI.

