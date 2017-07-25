2 suspects wanted for reported theft at Anna, IL Walmart

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people suspected of theft at Walmart in Anna, Illinois.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, July 11.

The people are suspected of concealing over $300 of merchandise. They walked out of the garden center doors without offering payment for the items.

Police said they drove away in a gray colored passenger car. There is no license plate number available.

If you would like to help with the identities of either of these people, contact 618-833-8571, extension 1503.

