Fire station project approved in Campbell, MO

The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department will soon have a new home.

Thanks in part to a fire tax approved by voters, the department has been approved for a $462,200 loan. The department will also receive a $7,800 grant to pay for the new building.

Any money from the fire tax that does not go toward payments on the new building will be used for gear, equipment, training and public outreach programs.

The new fire station will be built on Grand Avenue.

