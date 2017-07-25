Phone scam in Benton, KY uses church's phone number to get money

Someone is reportedly using the phone number of the First Baptist Church in Benton, Kentucky to scam people in the area.

On Tuesday, July 25 the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received a call from the actual First Baptist Church about the scam.

Officials said someone has been using the church's telephone number and using "spoof " technology in order to make it appear that calls are coming from the church.

Scammers make it seem like they associated with the church then try to get people to buy medical equipment.

Officials urge you to be aware of who calls you and remind you that no one is going to call you from the church to sell something or get your personal information.

