Phone scam in Benton, KY uses church's phone number to get money

The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad is still actively investigating a Cape Girardeau homicide. The Major Case Squad said it is currently speaking with a woman whose photo was found during the investigation.
The Poplar Bluff Fire Department has seen an unusually high number of cases involving abandoned homes that have been set on fire.
A challenge at Southern Illinois University has offices competing to help those in need.
The annual Girls Rock Carbondale camper showcase will be returning at the Hangar 9 in Carbondale.
On Tuesday, July 25 a sundial was installed on the Perry County Courthouse grounds in Perryville, Missouri. This sundial will be used to commemorate the eclipse that moves through the area on Aug. 21 later this year.
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.
