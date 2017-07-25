110th Jackson Homecomers to kick off with free live entertainmen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

110th Jackson Homecomers to kick off with free live entertainment

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Heartland tradition kicks off on Tuesday, July 25.

Thousands are expected to fill the streets of uptown Jackson for Homecomers. The five-day festival is in its 110th year. The goal:  bring people together for good times and celebrate history. The tradition of Homecomers started in 1908 to celebrate the new courthouse.

Even better: the live entertainment is free. CLICK HERE to the full schedule of events.

