110th Jackson Homecomers to kick off with free live entertainment

A Heartland tradition kicks off on Tuesday, July 25.

Thousands are expected to fill the streets of uptown Jackson for Homecomers. The five-day festival is in its 110th year. The goal: bring people together for good times and celebrate history. The tradition of Homecomers started in 1908 to celebrate the new courthouse.

Even better: the live entertainment is free. CLICK HERE to the full schedule of events.

