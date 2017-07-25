Southbound lanes of I-55 back open after crash in Perry Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southbound lanes of I-55 back open after crash in Perry Co., MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Traffic backed up north of the crash site. (Source: Sam Papayik) Traffic backed up north of the crash site. (Source: Sam Papayik)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are back open in Perry County, Missouri after a crash.

It happened around noon on July 25 at mile marker 137.

That's just north of the Brewer exit.

No word on any injuries.

