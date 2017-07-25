Brain disease seen in most football players in large report

The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad is still actively investigating a Cape Girardeau homicide. The Major Case Squad said it is currently speaking with a woman whose photo was found during the investigation.
The Poplar Bluff Fire Department has seen an unusually high number of cases involving abandoned homes that have been set on fire.
A challenge at Southern Illinois University has offices competing to help those in need.
The annual Girls Rock Carbondale camper showcase will be returning at the Hangar 9 in Carbondale.
On Tuesday, July 25 a sundial was installed on the Perry County Courthouse grounds in Perryville, Missouri. This sundial will be used to commemorate the eclipse that moves through the area on Aug. 21 later this year.
