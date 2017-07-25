Springfield approves prescription drug monitoring program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield has joined a prescription drug monitoring program that is being pieced together across the state to fight opioid addiction.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2tyVFrj) reports that the city took the action Monday, even after Gov. Eric Greitens created a statewide program last week through an executive order. Missouri had been the only state without a monitoring program.

Several Springfield council members praised the governor's action, while noting that Springfield's program would go further.

Greitens' program focuses on analyzing prescription data to target what he describes as "pill mills." The program Springfield is joining gives doctors a chance to look at what patients have been prescribed before writing new prescriptions. More than two dozen counties and jurisdictions are participating.

Also considering joining the program is Greene County, where Springfield is located.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

