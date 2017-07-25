MO Senate returns for special session on abortion legislation

The Missouri Senate will be back in Jefferson City on Tuesday, July 25 to resume the debate on abortion legislation.

It's a wide-ranging bill that calls for new regulations on the procedure, among a number of other provisions.

Senators didn't take a vote Monday, July 24 on whether to adopt stricter proposals recommended by the House more than a month ago, or to stick with a watered-down version that has already received initial Senate approval.

