Officials: Skeletal human remains found in central Illinois

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) - Officials say skeletal human remains have been found by a person who was mowing grass at a home in central Illinois.

Tazewell County sheriff's deputies responded Monday to a home near Pekin, where the remains were found behind the home. Chief Deputy Jeff Lower says a deputy confirmed that the remains were human and a search was conducted of a wooded area nearby.

Lower says bones were found scattered in the area and it's suspected that an animal moved them since the property was last mowed about three weeks ago. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday to identify the remains and officials plan to release more information afterward.

Police in Pekin have been looking for a 13-year-old boy, Robert Bee Jr., who reportedly ran away from home in November.

