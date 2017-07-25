July 26 celebrity birthdays

We've heard his music for over 50 years now through hits like Satisfaction, Honky Tonk Women, Miss You, Start Me Up and many many others. He's one of the most influential stars of Rock 'n Roll as the front man of The Rolling Stones. We're talking about Mick Jagger who's 74 today.

She's an actress who won and Oscar for her role in The Blind Side. Her other movies include: Speed, Miss Congeniality, Gravity, The Heat, the list goes on and on. Sandra Bullock is 53 today.

He's an actor who has won a pair of Oscars for his roles in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects. He currently has the role of Frank Underwood in the Netflix series House of Cards. Kevin Spacey is 58 today.

She's a British actress who's best known as a vampire who hunts down werewolves in the Underworld series. She's also had roles in Pearl Harbor, Serendipity, WhiteOut and Contraband. Kate Beckinsale is 44 today.

She's another British actress who won an Oscar for her role as Elizabeth II in the movie The Queen. She's also starred alongside Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman and John Malkovich in the action comedy Red. Helen Mirren is 72 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.