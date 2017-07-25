Dog sculptures downtown Chicago honor police canine unit

CHICAGO (AP) - More than 100 sculptures of German shepherds are standing guard around downtown Chicago to pay tribute to the police department's canine unit.

The public art installation is part of the K9s for Cops campaign organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

In addition to honoring police dogs, the campaign also is a tribute to Chicago police officers who have died and will raise money to support PAWS Chicago animal shelter.

The exhibit is similar to the "Cows on Parade" and other art projects that have been erected along Chicago's streets in past years.

The dog sculptures are sponsored by local companies or people, and have been designed by local artists.

They'll be displayed through Labor Day then will be auctioned off.

Foundation Director Phil Cline says they hope to raise $250,000.

