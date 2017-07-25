3 nominees named for vacant judgeship in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A nominating commission has announced nominees to fill a vacant judgeship in Kentucky.

The vacancy is in McCracken County Circuit Court.

The nominees were announced Monday by the Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.

A news release from the state Supreme Court said the nominees are attorneys William Anthony Kitchen III, Joe Christopher "Chris" McNeill and Charles David Walter, all of Paducah.

Kitchen has been a McCracken County District Court judge since 2007. McNeill has been directing attorney for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy since 2003. Walter practices with the law firm of Boehl, Stopher & Graves in Paducah.

The seat became vacant when Judge Craig Z. Clymer retired June 25.

The names are sent to the governor for review, and he has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

