Dentist charged with filming minors in beach men's room

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago dentist is charged with possession of child pornography after being arrested for filming children and adults in a beach men's room.

Cook County court records say a police officer on Friday found 68-year-old Gregory Stump in a stall, naked and holding his cellphone over a partition. Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Joseph Carlson says in the next stall was a 16-year-old boy taking off his swimsuit.

A search of Stump's cellphone turned up images of teens in various stages of undress and adults using a urinal in the bathroom.

Stump was released Monday on electronic monitoring after a hearing.

Defense attorney Richard Kling got a judge to alter terms of Stump's release. Stump will be allowed to see underage patients but only if their parents are present.

