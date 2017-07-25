Five things you need to know on 7/25

It's Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

FIRST ALERT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms could be a threat across the Heartland this morning and afternoon. We may see strong downpours at times, with high winds and possible flash flooding. However, parts of the Heartland will stay dry. It's going to be another hot one, too, with temps in the mid 90s; heat indexes will top out near 105 degrees again. A LOOK AHEAD: The heat continues to linger along with the chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Making headlines:

Inmate escapes from custody while at Murray Calloway County Hospital: The Calloway County Sheriff's Office reported that an inmate escaped custody on Monday, July 24. The inmate, identified as Ray Perry Caldwell, 29, of Murray, Kentucky, escaped around 8 p.m. Monday while in recovery after surgery. Police said Caldwell is about 6'1" and weighs 185 pounds. He was seen exiting the South Entrance of Murray Calloway County Hospital in a hospital gown and a purple cap. Authorities urge anyone who may come in contact with Caldwell to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

IL Governor calls lawmakers to Springfield for special session: Illinois lawmakers will be heading back to Springfield to work on Senate Bill 1, the school funding reform bill. Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to amend the bill to remove the Chicago Public Schools' pension bailout that is included in the bill. Democrats have been holding this bill since May 31.

Kushner returns to Capitol Hill for 2nd day of interviews: President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators, this time for a closed-door conversation with lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee.

Cape Girardeau city council supports Airport Advisory Board recommendation: The Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board gave its recommendation to the city council on Monday evening, July 24. The city council supported the board's recommendation of SkyWest Airlines. Because another key player in the decision -- Quincy, Illinois -- did not accept the board's recommendation, it will take a little longer for Cape Girardeau officials to choose an airline for the airport.

Retired Fulton Co. jailer sentenced to prison for kickbacks tied to $3.3M project: A retired jailer was sentenced to serve 97 months in prison for receiving kickbacks and inflated costs associated with the $3.3 million expansion of the Fulton County Detention Center in 2015. Retired Fulton County Jailer Ricky Parnell was sentenced in United States District Court by Senior Judge Thomas B. Russell. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

