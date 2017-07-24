Perez, Moustakas homer in 12th, Royals beat Tigers 5-3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perez, Moustakas homer in 12th, Royals beat Tigers 5-3

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals won their sixth straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Hours after the Royals helped their pitching staff by acquiring Trevor Cahill and two relievers in a trade with San Diego, Kansas City outlasted the Tigers to stay 1 ½ games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. Jorge Bonifacio also homered for the Royals, who won despite squandering a 3-0 lead in the sixth.

Jakob Junis (3-2), one of seven relievers used by Kansas City, pitched a hitless 11th for the win. Kelvin Herrera finished for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Drew VerHagen (0-1) took the loss, allowing the homers to Perez and Moustakas in his third inning of work.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

