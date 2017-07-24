Grichuk, Leake lead Cardinals to an 8-2 win over Rockies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grichuk, Leake lead Cardinals to an 8-2 win over Rockies

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Monday night.

Leake's six-strikeout performance was his best since giving up one run over eight innings against Washington on June 30. It was the first win for Leake (7-8) against the Rockies since Aug. 10, 2011.

Kevin Siegrist pitched the Cardinals out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth by getting Gerardo Parra to strike out and Mark Reynolds to fly out. Tyler Lyons struck out the side in the ninth.

The Cardinals improved to 20-5 against the Rockies at home since the 2010 season. Colorado fell to 3-14 in its last 17 road games.

Grichuk's two-run homer off Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (10-4) gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead in the fourth, extending his home run streak to a career-high four games.

