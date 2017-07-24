Heartland sports scores from Monday 7/24 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Monday 7/24

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland baseball scores from 7/24.

MLB

Colorado-2
St. Louis-2

Chicago White Sox-3
Chicago Cubs-1

Kansas City-5
Detroit-3
F/12

Midwest Plains Senior Babe Ruth Regional 
Championship
Charleston Fighting Squirrels-7
Colorado Bombers-0
 

    Adam Engel and Matt Davidson homered and the White Sox snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the crosstown rival Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.

    Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals won their sixth straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

    Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Monday night.

