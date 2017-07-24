Remains of soldier return home to Harrisburg, IL after 66 years

Edward L. Borders, 20, of Harrisburg, Illinois, will be buried July 29 in his hometown. (Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency website)

Army Reserve Corporal Edward Lee Borders was declared dead in 1954 after being missing in action in Korea. After 66 years, his body will finally return home.

Borders' niece Phyllis Walker said on Thursday, July 27 Borders' remains will be picked up at the St. Louis Airport at 10:45 a.m.

A procession will take to the roadway from St. Louis to Harrisburg, Illinois.

Walker said people are expected to be line the streets in Harrisburg to pay their respects.

Thursday Borders will be dropped off at the J. M. Weirauch Funeral Home.

In February 1951, Borders was a member of D Battery, 82nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion (Automatic Weapons), 2nd Infantry Division.

Walker said his plot was bought in 1954 when he was officially declared dead. A monument was also purchased and placed at the plot.

The family decided not to bury Borders in a National Cemetery but chose to place him in the Cottage Grove Cemetery instead.

