Inmate escapes from custody while at Murray Calloway County Hospital

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office reported that an inmate escaped custody on Monday, July 24 at around 8:00 p.m.

The inmate is Ray Perry Caldwell, 29, of Murray, Kentucky. He was in recovery from surgery at the Murray Calloway County Hospital when he escaped custody.

Police said Caldwell is about 6'1" and weighs 185 pounds. He was seen exiting the South Entrance of Murray Calloway County Hospital in a hospital gown and a purple cap.

Caldwell was reported to be at the south side Huck's gas station wearing shorts/boxers with no shirt. He also has a significant injury to his arm which is wrapped in a bandaged.

Anyone having any contact or sightings of Caldwell is encouraged to call 911 as he is entered as a fugitive. Do not approach Caldwell as he is an escaped prisoner and may be dangerous in his attempt evade authorities.

Sheriff Steger would also like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the tips@callkyso.com.

